Britney Spears Debuts New Look By Kim K’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton

From The Bottom Of My Broken Ends ...

Britney Spears transformed herself after a styling by Kim Kardashian’s famed hairstylist, Chris Appleton ... and it looks like she's happy with his work.

Chris shared a snap of the two on social media, with Britney sporting a sleek new hairdo ... super straight locks instead of her usual voluminous look.

Britney seems like she's a big fan of Chris' ... posing for the photo with her tongue sticking out while holding up a couple curling irons.

Chris captioned the post ... “As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair.”

He added, “Some moments really do come full circle.”