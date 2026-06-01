Britney Spears Debuts New Look By Kim K’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton
Britney Spears From The Bottom Of My Broken Ends ... Chris Appleton Works Magic
Britney Spears transformed herself after a styling by Kim Kardashian’s famed hairstylist, Chris Appleton ... and it looks like she's happy with his work.
Chris shared a snap of the two on social media, with Britney sporting a sleek new hairdo ... super straight locks instead of her usual voluminous look.
Britney seems like she's a big fan of Chris' ... posing for the photo with her tongue sticking out while holding up a couple curling irons.
Chris captioned the post ... “As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair.”
He added, “Some moments really do come full circle.”
The new look comes weeks after Britney reached a plea deal in her DUI case and avoided any jail time.