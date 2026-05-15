Britney Spears Geeks Over 'Devil Wears Prada' On Her Way to See Sequel

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Geeks Out Over ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Ahead of Sequel Viewing Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney Spears has a wild Friday night lined up ... complete with buttered popcorn, Slurpees and a movie theater screening of "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

The pop icon just shared a wild video, which sure seemed to be in her car, apparently on the way to the theater ... and she says she's going to chow down on popcorn with loads of butter and wash it all down with an iced beverage. Worth noting ... it appeared Brit was in the driver's seat when she made the video.

Britney says she's buying a ticket for 'TDWP2' ... even though she prefers Gucci or Chanel ... but as she says, if the Devil is down with Prada, then so be it.

Check out the video ... Britney also seems to make a reference to a famous Austin Powers line when she gets to talking about Slurpees. Remember, she was in "Austin Powers in Goldmember" back in the day.

No word on which theater Britney is going to ... but the last time we saw her, she was pretty animated in a restaurant.