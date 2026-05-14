Britney Spears' Son Jayden James Steps Out at Dior's Fashion Show in L.A.

Britney Spears' youngest son continues leaning into the spotlight, and he's doing it in serious style.

Jayden Spears made an appearance Wednesday night at the Dior Cruise 2027 show, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in L.A.

The 19-year-old looked right at home among the fashion crowd, confidently posing for photos and taking in the star-studded event while mostly keeping a low profile throughout the night.

Jayden kept it effortlessly cool for the crowd ... rocking a dark green jacket layered over a green checkered button-down, paired with loose, distressed jeans that gave off a laid-back skater vibe.