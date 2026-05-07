Britney Spears' Son Jayden Stays Quiet About Mom's Post-Rehab Life

Britney Spears' son Jayden Federline is keeping things close to the vest when it comes to his mom's recent rehab stay.

We got Jayden outside the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Wednesday night ... and asked how Britney's doing after getting out of rehab ... but he played hardball -- giving us nada.

That didn't stop us ... we followed up, asking if everything's at least good with her ... and while he was still doing the ole stonewall -- he did at least give a quick affirmative nod before going on his way!

The moment comes just days after Britney reached a plea deal in her DUI case ... prosecutors dropped the charge, reducing it to a “Wet Reckless.”

As we reported ... Britney will be on probation for 12 months and must follow strict rules, including not possessing drugs without a valid prescription. She's also required to continue mental health and substance abuse treatment, with regular visits to both a psychologist and psychiatrist.

Her attorney, Michael Goldstein, told us Britney has taken accountability and made meaningful changes, which helped lead to the reduced charge.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Dispatch Audio Show Officers Requesting a Drug Recognition Expert Broadcastify.com

We broke the story ... Britney was pulled over and arrested March 4 in Los Angeles near her home. Dispatch audio revealed she was allegedly swerving between lanes before being stopped by police.