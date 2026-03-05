Britney Spears Dispatch Audio Alleges Car Was Swerving in Lanes, Listen

Play video content Broadcastify.com

Britney Spears was allegedly swerving from lane to lane prior to her DUI arrest ... this according to police dispatch audio.

According to the audio, a 2026 black convertible was driving in and out of lanes and speeding ... and an officer can be heard asking for the dispatcher to "send all units down towards this area please."

An officer later says they are speaking with the car's driver, who has stepped out of the vehicle.

At one point, an officer requests a DRE -- Drug Recognition Expert -- who is trained to conduct field sobriety evaluations. It's unclear whether a field sobriety test was actually performed at the scene ... but Britney was ultimately transported to the hospital, where her blood was drawn

We broke the story ... cops arrested Britney around 9:30 PM PT Wednesday and booked into jail a little after 3 AM today in Ventura County, California.

Sources told us ... cops took Britney to the hospital during her DUI arrest to draw and test her blood. She was alone and uninjured when cops pulled her over. While cops haven't released the BAC results yet, Britney's telling people she blew a .06 percent -- lower than the .08 legal limit in California.

Sources also revealed to us Britney became very emotional while behind bars ... crying a lot while she was sitting in lockup.