Britney Spears Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Accused Stalker

Britney Spears has been granted a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man ... after her security team says he showed up at her L.A. home and was behind numerous "disturbing social media posts" about the pop superstar ... TMZ has learned.

The "Toxic" singer filed court docs against a 51-year-old man named Donald, whom she claimed has been harassing her online since 2013 ... and was arrested for trespassing after appearing at her pad in 2025.

According to the docs, Donald was spotted by Britney’s security guard, who then called the sheriff's department. Deputies found the man shaking at the scene, smoking cigarettes.

A deputy took the man into custody ... the petition notes Donald “exhibited odd behavior and made several incoherent comments” during the arrest.

The court ordered Donald to stay 100 yards away from Britney at all times.

In court docs, Britney said she has no idea who Donald is, and has no relationship with him. Her team said the man’s posts were “largely incoherent, several could be interpreted as threatening to harm” Britney.

Her team said Donald posted the word “bullet hole heart” ... saying they have serious concerns for the singer's safety.

The docs also state Donald has a “long and concerning criminal history,” including convictions for criminal trespass and aggravated assault in 2019. They say he was charged with burglary and harassment, and faced accusations in court over cyberstalking and DUI.