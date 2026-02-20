Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Shows Off Butt Cheeks in Nude Beach Photo

Britney Spears Pardon My Rosey Cheeks!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Britney Spears seems to have had a carefree time at the beach recently ... because in a snap she just posted, she's totally naked!

Brit posted the picture Friday night, showing she is clearly a supporter of sun's out, bun's out ... but she made sure to cover her crack with a rose emoji. Tasteful!

Of course ... this is not that shocking from Britney ... who has been posting some wild and sexy pics and videos of herself for a while now.

Brit didn't caption the post ... and frankly, she didn't need to because her bare bod was doing all the talkin'.

Shine on, Britney! Shine on!

