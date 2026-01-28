Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Paris Hilton Gushes Over Britney Spears, 'Infinite Icon' Is 'So Strong'

Paris Hilton Britney Is Stronger Than Yesterday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
012826 paris hilton kal
BRITNEY IS SUCH AN ANGEL!!!
TMZ.com

If there’s one thing Paris Hilton is always gonna ride hard for, it’s her pal Britney Spears ... and she made that crystal clear, calling her an "infinite icon" during a chat with us.

We caught up with the mega-socialite in NYC Wednesday, and Paris had nothing but love for Brit ... gushing about her strength and basically telling fans to relax, because Britney will forever be that girl.

paris hilton britney spears sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Watch the video ... Paris went full serious mode, praising Britney’s massive heart and declaring we’re all lucky to have her.

And as a mom herself, Paris also weighed in on Britney reconnecting with her sons ... serving up even more love and support.

lindsey lohan britney spears paris hilton sub getty
Getty

Sure, we all know Paris for her fun, bubbly vibe, but this convo went deeper -- touching on the topic of her ADHD "superpower" -- so don’t miss the full clip to hear it all straight from her!

Related articles