Paris Hilton Gushes Over Britney Spears, 'Infinite Icon' Is 'So Strong'

Play video content TMZ.com

If there’s one thing Paris Hilton is always gonna ride hard for, it’s her pal Britney Spears ... and she made that crystal clear, calling her an "infinite icon" during a chat with us.

We caught up with the mega-socialite in NYC Wednesday, and Paris had nothing but love for Brit ... gushing about her strength and basically telling fans to relax, because Britney will forever be that girl.

Watch the video ... Paris went full serious mode, praising Britney’s massive heart and declaring we’re all lucky to have her.

And as a mom herself, Paris also weighed in on Britney reconnecting with her sons ... serving up even more love and support.