Paris Hilton Dresses Like Britney Spears For Halloween

Paris Hilton is certainly not that innocent ... so it makes sense she's paying homage to her pal Britney Spears to kick off Halloween week!

Paris just posted several fire snaps of herself wearing the red skin-tight bodysuit Brit wore in her iconic "Oops!…I Did It Again" music video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And Paris really went all out on this one ... unless it's A.I. She even recreated the space scenery from the 2000 mega-hit.

Along with the slew of costume photos ... Paris captioned the holiday post ... "Oops, I did it again 🔥 Starting off #Halloweek by honoring my Queen @BritneySpears 👑 #ThatsHot ✨#IconsOnly 💫"

My @BritneySpears Halloween costumes over the years! 💅🏻✨ Which look is your favorite?! pic.twitter.com/maxQBrNNyE — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 27, 2025 @ParisHilton

Again indeed ... because this isn't Paris' first spooky season tribute to the Princess of Pop ... Paris donned Britney's 'Oops' and 'Toxic' lewks in years past.

Seems there will be more costume posts throughout the week from Paris ... and it'll be wild to see how she tops this -- 'cause it's pretty epic.