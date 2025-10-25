Halloween Costumes Who'd You Rather?!

As the saying goes, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," but when celebs opt for similar Halloween costumes, we gotta ask y'all: Who'd You Rather?!

"It's Britney B*tch!" Paris Hilton rocked a schoolgirl outfit from the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" era, while Casey Boonstra sported a "I'm A Slave For You" 'fit ... Which iconic Britney look is best?!

"Edward Scissor Hands?! More like "Edward SZA Hands!" Musicians Lizzo and Saweetie nailed the spooky classic ... But there can only be one winner!

Avanai Gregg is known for her intricate makeup work, and of course, James Charles is a makeup guru, but which Avatar is giving you the blues and who's comin' out on top?!