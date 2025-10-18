Celebs At Halloween Horror Nights 2025 ... Freaky Fun Photos!

Peep away from the hallway, and grab ahold of your screens ... Universal Studios and Halloween Horror Nights is back for spooky season, and the celebs are craving some chills! Sit back and scroll through these scary snaps n' chills!

For the newbies on the block, Horror Night shows out with haunted houses, scare zones, live shows and more!

Billie Eilish ain't afraid of nothin' -- posing with pride! Nick Cannon wasn't clowning around when he struck his fiercest look, and duo Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara held on to each other as they scavenged through the horror!

Sydney Sweeney -- who was hand-in-hand with Scooter Braun -- carved out time and snapped proof of her bravery, just chillin' with her crew ...

And, Lance Bass's face was totes giving, "Bye Bye Bye" to the chainsaw craziness!