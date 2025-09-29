Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Hit Halloween Horror Nights With Her Parents

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun ain't afraid of getting serious in their new relationship ... 'cause they went to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with her parents!

Play video content MEGA

The TV star and her music executive beau were spotted at the popular SoCal theme park ... dressed comfy in sweaters and sneakers.

The two were seen holding hands ... maybe gathering a bit of confidence amid the frightening fare ... though we doubt the security surrounding them let any psycho clowns or slow-moving zombies anywhere near them.

The scariest part of the evening probably came from hanging out with Sydney's parents -- mother Lisa and dad Steven -- all evening ... after all, meeting a significant other's parents is always a bit nerve-racking!

It seems everyone got along well -- the whole group seemed to have a nice conversation -- so, it doesn't look like either of them scared Scooter off!

Multiple sources confirmed Sweeney and Braun's relationship to us earlier this month ... though we were told the two stars are keeping the whole thing casual.

Play video content TMZ.com

The two grabbed dinner with a couple pals last week ... keeping their relationship saucy with a hot Italian meal.