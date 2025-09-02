It's Official -- They're in a Situationship!!!!

New couple alert ... Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are dating ... multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

Our sources tell us Scooter and Sydney have been seeing each other and been on multiple dates, although we're told it's "casual."

As one source put it, "Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20's do -- she's dating." That source co-signed to the fact it's casual.

Sydney and Scooter first sparked dating rumors a couple months ago, when they were spotted together in Venice, Italy in June during the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding, where both were among the celebrity guests.

We're told they met at the wedding, though it's unclear when they started dating.

Sydney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino but, as we first reported, in January they split.

Scooter used to be married to Yael Cohen ... they were husband and wife for around 7 years and have 3 children together ... but split and finalized their divorce in September 2022.

Sydney's 27 and Scooter is 44 but the 17-year age gap isn't all that new to her ... her ex-fiancée Jonathan is 42.

SS also hung out with single hunks Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom at the Bezos wedding ... but Scooter is the one getting in Sydney's American Eagle jeans.

We reached out to reps for both Scooter and Sydney ... radio silence.