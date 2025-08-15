Sydney Sweeney Parties In Blue Jeans With Friends, Shows Off Stomach

Sydney Sweeney's blowing off some steam as her American Eagle controversy cools off ... partying her face off with some friends down in Florida ... and wearing blue jeans.

The "Euphoria" star just posted a photo dump of her "duval diaries" ... and she's dancing, signing, mugging for the camera and handling a tray of shots with some buddies in a packed bar.

Sydney's wearing some denim on the heels of her AE jeans commercial ... and she's showing some skin here too ... plenty of bare midriff in these snaps.

Duval is a famous street in Key West and it looks like Sydney was hanging out at RockHouse Live. She's got a $20 million mansion in the Florida Keys.

Sydney enjoyed some live music and it looks like she even grabbed the mic at one point and hit the stage ... possibly for some karaoke.

Check out the photos ... Sydney looks like she's the life of the party!!!

