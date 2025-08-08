Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney Appears In Freeway Banner Saying Proud Boys ‘Love’ Her

Sydney Sweeney Billboard Says Proud Boys Love Her Genes

Members of the Proud Boys are seemingly letting the world know they are all in on Sydney Sweeney ... and it's not because of her jeans -- it's about her genes.

The far-right extremist group appears to have vandalized a billboard along an L.A. area freeway, covering it with a banner that reads ... "Proud Boys love Sydney Sweeney. She has the best blue genes."

It's unclear when the banner was put up or who exactly is behind it ... but according to reports, some locals are stunned. One resident tells KABC it makes them feel "angry, scared, disappointed."

Of course, this all has to do with American Eagle's controversial "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign which has taken a life of its own ... with critics arguing the campaign it's filled with implicit racism.

THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT, SYDNEY!!!
The topic has even made its way to the White House -- with President Trump throwing his full support behind Sweeney, especially after learning she's a registered Republican.

While the clothing company insists the campaign, "is and always was about the jeans," ... it seems groups like the Proud Boys twisting it into something critics of the ad have feared from the start.