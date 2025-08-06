Lizzo Raps About Sydney Sweeney's Jeans in New Music

Lizzo is riding Sydney Sweeney's jeans as a way to sell some new music ... rapping about the controversial American Eagle ad campaign in an upcoming track.

Check out this snippet of a new Lizzo song she just teased on social media ... Lizzo raps, "Fat ass, pretty face with the titties / B*tch I got good genes like I'm Sydney."

Lizzo teases new music:



“I got good jeans like I’m Sydney” pic.twitter.com/iNslOvCCZf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2025 @PopCrave

It's unclear when the song will drop, but it looks like Lizzo already filmed a music video. She doesn't give the track a title either ... but the Sydney lyric has folks buzzing.

Lizzo's already trolled Sydney for the controversial ad ... getting political after people started claiming the commercial was a racist dog whistle.

Play video content TMZ.com

Now, Lizzo's using all the attention Sydney's getting to her own benefit ... so she can line the pockets of her own jeans.