Lizzo Raps About Sydney Sweeney's Jeans in New Music
Lizzo 'B*tch I Got Good Genes Like I'm Sydney' ... New Song Lyrics
Lizzo is riding Sydney Sweeney's jeans as a way to sell some new music ... rapping about the controversial American Eagle ad campaign in an upcoming track.
Check out this snippet of a new Lizzo song she just teased on social media ... Lizzo raps, "Fat ass, pretty face with the titties / B*tch I got good genes like I'm Sydney."
Lizzo teases new music:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2025 @PopCrave
“I got good jeans like I’m Sydney” pic.twitter.com/iNslOvCCZf
It's unclear when the song will drop, but it looks like Lizzo already filmed a music video. She doesn't give the track a title either ... but the Sydney lyric has folks buzzing.
Lizzo's already trolled Sydney for the controversial ad ... getting political after people started claiming the commercial was a racist dog whistle.
Now, Lizzo's using all the attention Sydney's getting to her own benefit ... so she can line the pockets of her own jeans.
Sydney's been mum on the whole AE drama ... but Lizzo's got plenty to say.