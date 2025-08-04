Rep. Nancy Mace Says Sydney Sweeney Controversy Shows Left's Intolerance

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Nancy Mace says the hate Sydney Sweeney is getting for her controversial American Eagle commercial and for being a registered Republican sums up left-wingers ... she says they can't accept anyone with different views.

The Republican Congresswoman from South Carolina joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked her how the GOP feels about the Sydney controversy ... including the actress being heckled Sunday at a movie premiere in Hollywood.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nancy, who earlier in the day announced she's running for Governor of South Carolina, says it's more evidence of the left's intolerance.

Sydney's been catching tons of heat for an American Eagle blue jeans ad that some folks think is a racist dog whistle because of a play on the words jeans and genes ... with Lizzo and Doja Cat among the celebs taking shots at her.

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

The battle's mostly been drawn among party lines ... with President Trump recently coming to Sydney's defense after finding out she is registered to vote as a Republican in Florida.

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles previously told us Sydney's getting attacked because the left doesn't like hot, white women ... and Nancy tells us about her experience as a conservative woman, and it doesn't sound pretty.