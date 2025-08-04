Donald Trump Doubles Down on Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Ad, Blasts Taylor Swift

Donald Trump is doubling down on his support for actress Sydney Sweeney amid her controversial American Eagle ad campaign ... taking time out of his busy sched to embrace the clothing brand while taking a dig at Jaguar and Taylor Swift for going "WOKE."

47 jumped on Truth Social this morning and trumpeted his views again on Sweeney, calling her American Eagle ad the "HOTTEST" right now and praising her for being a registered Republican.

Then Trump took aim at the car company, Jaguar, claiming they have gone "seriously WOKE" with their own recent ad campaign. The prez drew comparisons to Dylan Mulvaney's controversial Bud Light campaign years ago that resulted in a right-wing boycott of the brand.

Switching gears, Trump went back to American Eagle, saying the jeans are "flying off the shelves" -- but didn't provide any evidence. He then called Jaguar's latest ad "A DISASTER," pointing out the CEO just stepped down.

Play video content CNN

The Donald saved the best for last ... blasting his pop-star nemesis, Taylor Swift. He described her as "Woke singer Taylor Swift" and suggested she's somehow suffering after he "alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!)" ... He claims she was booed out of the Super Bowl and is "NO LONGER HOT" -- which may come as a surprise to her adoring fans across the political spectrum.

He finishes up with the thought ... "Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be."