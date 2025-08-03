President Trump Slams Charlamagne tha God as 'Low IQ Sleazebag' Over Epstein GOP Comments

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Charlamagne tha God after the radio host appeared on Lara Trump's show and suggested the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could weaken MAGA's grip on the GOP.

"The Breakfast Club" host joined Lara’s Fox News show Saturday, telling the president's daughter in law he believes traditional conservatives are poised to reclaim the Republican Party -- using the Epstein controversy as political leverage.

"There's a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people are not paying attention to," Charlamagne said. "I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back."

Trump erupted on Truth Social Sunday, calling Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag" and "Low IQ individual," and fumed, "Why is he allowed to use the word 'GOD' when describing himself?"

Charlamagne called Trump a "political juggernaut" and said Americans are still "hurting" and waiting for the "day one" change he promised.