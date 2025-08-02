Donald Trump Discusses Whether He Will Pardon Diddy, See The Video

Donald Trump is addressing whether he will pardon Diddy and, while he didn't seem very open to the idea ... he didn't completely shut the door either.

Q: Sean Diddy Combs. Would you consider pardoning him?



Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably— I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don't know, it's more difficult.



47 sat down for an interview Friday with Newsmax's Rob Finnerty on his show, "Finnerty," and when their convo turned to Diddy ... things got very interesting.

Finnerty asked Trump if he would pardon Diddy, who was recently found guilty on two counts of the Mann Act, which is transporting someone across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. At his federal trial, Diddy was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

In response to Finnerty's question, Trump said he was once "very friendly" with Diddy and "got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy."

Trump then switched gears, saying he didn't know Diddy all that well ... and, when he ran for office, Diddy was "very hostile" toward him. He seemed conflicted by Diddy's mixed messages, admitting that the hostility could cloud "our judgment."

Meanwhile, Diddy is awaiting a decision from the trial judge on his latest motion for bail, as well as his sentence for his Mann Act conviction, which is set for October.