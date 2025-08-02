Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Discusses Whether He Will Pardon Diddy, See The Video

Donald Trump Will He Pardon Diddy? Listen To His Answer

By TMZ Staff
Published
Donald Trump is addressing whether he will pardon Diddy and, while he didn't seem very open to the idea ... he didn't completely shut the door either.

47 sat down for an interview Friday with Newsmax's Rob Finnerty on his show, "Finnerty," and when their convo turned to Diddy ... things got very interesting.

Finnerty asked Trump if he would pardon Diddy, who was recently found guilty on two counts of the Mann Act, which is transporting someone across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. At his federal trial, Diddy was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

In response to Finnerty's question, Trump said he was once "very friendly" with Diddy and "got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy."

Trump then switched gears, saying he didn't know Diddy all that well ... and, when he ran for office, Diddy was "very hostile" toward him. He seemed conflicted by Diddy's mixed messages, admitting that the hostility could cloud "our judgment."

To hear the rest of what Trump says about Diddy, you'll just have to watch the video. Trust us, you don't wanna miss this!

Meanwhile, Diddy is awaiting a decision from the trial judge on his latest motion for bail, as well as his sentence for his Mann Act conviction, which is set for October.

Never a dull moment with Diddy.

