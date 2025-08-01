Prosecutors Fire Back After Diddy Seeks Bail Ahead of Sentencing

Federal prosecutors in the Diddy case are hitting back at the music mogul -- calling BS on his attempt to downplay his convictions for transporting male escorts across state lines for the purposes of having paid sex with his former girlfriends.

In courts docs filed Thursday -- obtained by TMZ -- prosecutors laid out their reasons for why Diddy should remain behind bars as he awaits his sentencing, following his conviction on 2 counts of violating the Mann Act. As you know, Diddy was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges

On Wednesday, Diddy filed a bombshell memorandum, asking Judge Arun Subramanian to overturn his Mann Act conviction, arguing that crime involves the transport of people across state lines for the purposes of sex.

Diddy says he never did that, nor did he ever have sex with any of the escorts brought to hotel rooms for his infamous freak-offs.

He says he was merely a voyeur and amateur pornographer recording the escorts having sex with his ex-girlfriends -- Cassie and "Jane" -- who he claims made arrangements for the sexual encounters. Alternatively, he's asking the judge for a new trial solely on the Mann Act counts.

Prosecutors are now firing back, saying in their Thursday night response that Diddy's crimes reflect "aggravating — not mitigating — factors" and therefore justify his continued incarceration.

Prosecutors say Diddy's attempt to describe of himself as a "John" ignores the fact that he "transported individuals for the purpose of prostitution on hundreds of occasions over the course of decades."

They also accuse Diddy of plying Cassie and Jane with drugs to make sure they would participate in marathon freak-off sessions -- while victimizing them through his violent outbursts.

In their filing, the feds push back aginst his request to be released on a $50 million bond, arguing he poses a danger to others because of his history of violent behavior.

They further accuse Diddy of being a flight risk, warning that he might just take off since he's facing quite a bit of time behind bars due to his convictions.