Diddy Files New Motion for Bail

Diddy is taking another bite at the apple ... because his legal team just filed a new motion for bail ... and they say he's the only man in America behind bars for hiring male sex workers to bang his girlfriend.

Diddy's legal team -- spearheaded by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos -- just sent a new bail package proposal over to Judge Arun Subramanian ... rattling off a list of reasons why they believe Diddy should be released from jail before his Oct. 3 sentencing.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's lawyers argue most folks convicted on Mann Act charges -- Diddy was found guilty of two Mann Act counts -- are released from custody before sentencing.

Diddy's camp says it's ridiculous he's behind bars because he was only convicted of hiring professional male escorts -- who were not minors -- to have sex with his long-term girlfriend as part of threesomes ... they say it was all part of Diddy, Cassie and "Jane" living a swinger lifestyle.

His lawyers say a lot has changed in terms of society's view on sex since the Mann Act was passed 115 years ago in June 1910 ... and they claim Diddy never had sex with the guys he hired, only his ex-girlfriends did.

Diddy is awaiting sentencing on Oct. 3 after being convicted of the prostitution charges and skating on the more serious charges ... racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking ... but he was denied bail hours after the jury returned its verdict.

The judge said Diddy was a danger to the community because of a violent past that his defense did not shy away from at trial.

In the docs, Diddy's defense says he only got violent with Jane in June 2024 after she provoked him with her own violent acts ... and they claim that's the only instance of Diddy being violent since his split from Cassie.

The jury was shown the Cassie hotel beating video ... but that was from March 2016, and Diddy's legal team says he's been mostly nonviolent since 2018, aside from the incident with Jane. They say he won't be violent if released on bail.

Diddy's proposed bail package looks like this ... a $50 million bond secured by Diddy's Florida estate and co-signed by three "financially responsible people." The proposal says Diddy will reside at his Miami home and limit his travel to the Southern District of Florida and the Southern District of New York. It also proposes he be placed under U.S. Pretrial Services Agency supervision and surrender his passport.

Diddy says if the court wants to add some more bail conditions, that's fine too ... even if it means home detention, treatment for mental health and substance abuse, electronic surveillance and private security.

The judge has yet to rule ... but prosecutors previously argued against Diddy being released before sentencing.