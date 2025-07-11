Diddy Baby Oil Celebrator Armon Wiggins Says Even Luenell Had to Pull Him Aside

Luenell Even Said So & She Hates That Man!!!

Armon Wiggins -- the man who slipped into the public eye outside Diddy's trial by pouring baby oil over his body when the verdict was read -- is having regrets, now that his viral joke angered so many people on both sides of the case!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Armon, a popular social media personality, about his recent oil spill that matted and ruffled the feathers of many.

Armon explains he had an ongoing running gag during the trial where he clamored for

"more oil" ... a demand we discovered Diddy bellowed at his escorts during freak-offs with Cassie and Jane Doe.

The prank was fully realized the day Diddy was found not guilty on the most serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges ... and Armon thought he was partaking in harmless fun, before being doused with backlash.

The baby oil was determined to be inconsequential to any crimes during the trial, but Armon maintains it wasn't his intention to trigger any actual victims or make a mockery of the trial.

Luenell was one of the first celebs to speak out against Diddy when he was initially arrested and Armon says she dialed him up to give him an earful.