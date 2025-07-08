D.L. Hughley Rips Celebrations of Diddy Trial Verdict

Play video content TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley says justice was served in the Diddy criminal trial, but he's ripping folks for celebrating the verdict ... telling us it's a morally bankrupt response.

The comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and we asked him about some of the favorable reactions to Diddy being acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Folks outside the courthouse danced in the streets and poured baby oil on themselves when the verdict came back last week ... and D.L. says that's a horrible look.

While D.L. feels Diddy was overcharged with RICO and sex trafficking simply for being a Black man, he says we learned a lot of bad things about Diddy during the trial ... namely, lots of testimony regarding domestic violence.

It feels a lot like the public reaction to the O.J. Simpson acquittal in his murder trial back in the day ... and while D.L. sees some of the parallels, he's not exactly calling for Diddy to get the same treatment as The Juice did.