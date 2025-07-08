Here's the Diddy Verdict Sheet Returned by Trial Jurors

Here's the verdict sheet returned by jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial ... and you can see the check marks for "Not Guilty" on the sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Jurors reached their verdict Wednesday morning last week after a couple days of deliberations ... and they acquitted Diddy on one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura and one count of sex trafficking of "Jane."

The 12-member jury -- 8 men and 4 women -- only checked "Guilty" on counts 3 and 5 ... which are both transportation for the purpose of prostitution, AKA the Mann Act.

As we reported ... the jury came back Tuesday and said they had a verdict on 4 of the 5 counts, but were unable to come to a verdict on the RICO charge. The judge told them to keep deliberating, and on Wednesday, they all got on the same page and delivered their verdict.

The verdict was a huge win for Diddy because he avoided a potential life sentence ... and it was a monumental embarrassment for prosecutors, who swung for the fences and whiffed.

Diddy faces a potential maximum sentence of 10 years for each of the two prostitution convictions ... but it's unlikely the judge sentences him to the max.