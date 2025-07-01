Diddy Trial Judge Tells Jury to Keep Deliberating on Racketeering Charge Wednesday

Diddy won't learn his fate until Wednesday at the earliest because the judge in his federal criminal trial told jurors to continue deliberating on the racketeering conspiracy charge ... even though they say they have reached a verdict on the other four charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian just dismissed the jury for the day ... and they will come back Wednesday morning and head straight for the jury room to continue deliberations.

The jury previously sent a note saying they reached a verdict on the sex trafficking and Mann Act counts but were unable to reach a verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge.

After proposals from prosecutors and the defense on what to tell jurors, the judge told the jury, "I received your note that you have reached verdicts on counts 2-5 but not on count 1. I ask at this time that you keep deliberating."

The judge then told jurors to go back to the jury room and send a note if they wanted to end deliberations for the day -- this was all playing out around 5 PM ET -- and the jury sent a note back saying they had completed deliberations for the day.

Diddy huddled with his legal team as this all played out ... and it will be interesting to see if we get a verdict tomorrow.

Diddy is charged with five counts ... one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking involving ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and "Jane," and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He faces up to life in prison if the jury finds him guilty of racketeering conspiracy. He faces at least 15 years if the jury finds him guilty of sex trafficking. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years if the jury finds him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.