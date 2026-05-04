M.I.A. Fires Back After Kid Cudi Drops Her From Tour Over Onstage Comments

M.I.A. isn't backing down after getting the boot from Kid Cudi's tour ... in fact, she's doubling down and telling critics to chill out and stop "dividing" people.

The singer fired off a message on X Monday, urging people not to fuel division and pointing out she isn't eligible to vote in the U.S., while arguing millions of Latino voters supported Trump ... questioning whether critics plan to "hate them all."

She added that people should think for themselves instead of following rumors and said she's praying for more awareness and unity.

As we reported ... things went sideways during a recent stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, where M.I.A. got loudly booed mid set.

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Folks in the crowd claim she made controversial remarks about immigrants ... even allegedly calling people "illegal" ... which did NOT sit well with Cudi's fanbase.

She tried to walk it back onstage, saying she and her team are "also illegal" -- but by then, the crowd had already turned.

Cudi wasted no time pulling the plug on her slot ... announcing on Instagram Monday that M.I.A. is officially off "The Rebel Ragers Tour."