Kanye West Reportedly Building Temporary Concert Stadium in Albania

Kanye West has reportedly locked in a massive concert overseas, in Albania ... and is even getting his own stadium built for it.

The controversial rapper is reportedly having a temporary 60,000-person stadium built in Albania for his July 11 show, which is scheduled to take place at Eagle Stadium in Tirana, Albania. Eagle Stadium has a capacity of 22,500, but clearly ... Ye and Albanian officials believe he'll have a much larger audience.

Ye is getting a temporary stadium built for his Albania concert on July 11, with a capacity for 60,000 people 🇦🇱🔥 pic.twitter.com/oaZxRZLZDX @Kurrco

Kurrco, a hip-hop reporter, posted an image of the proposed stadium -- a square venue with tiered seats on the outside and plenty of standing room surrounding his spherical stage made to look like Planet Earth.

You'll notice the globe stage appears to be a replica of the massive rotating Earth stage used during Ye's April 2026 concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Play video content Video: Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill at Packed L.A. Show

Kanye's expected Albanian show comes on the heels of London’s Wireless Festival getting axed, after he was announced as its headliner ... with folks outraged someone who has expressed racism and antisemitim in the past would be promoted in such a way. Ye was also banned from entering the UK.

His show in Chorzów, Poland was cut over growing pressure as well, and Australia banned him from entry in 2025.

But Albania’s top officials don't see an issue with having the rapper ... or his debatable reputation ... in their country. The Ministry of Culture said it's their "obligation to welcome and facilitate the development of such events that bring numerous benefits to tourism and the economy," according to Balkan Insight.

The comment came after Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama promoted the show on Facebook.

Kanye apologized for his racist behavior and use of Nazi symbolism in January by buying a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal.