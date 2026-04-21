Kanye West Seen Leaving Jewish Human Rights Center Amid Fallout, on Video

Play video content Video: Kanye West Visits Jewish Human Rights Center Amid Backlash TMZ.com

Kanye West looks like he’s fully in apology mode -- 'cause we caught him stepping out of a Jewish human rights center ... and yeah, we had questions.

Take a look ... Ye was leaving the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Beverly Hills Monday night ... but when we tried to get a word on what went down inside, he clammed up completely.

No answers, no comments -- just a straight walk to the car ... though it’s pretty clear he’s doing some long-overdue homework after all the antisemitic rhetoric he’s pushed.

And honestly, he might not have much choice -- his Marseille concert just got pushed "until further notice" ... which came after the UK banned him from entering the country right after he was dropped from the Wireless Festival.