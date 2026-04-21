Kanye West Seen Leaving Jewish Human Rights Center Amid Fallout, on Video
Kanye West Exits Jewish Human Rights Org Center ... Amid Ongoing Fallout
Kanye West looks like he’s fully in apology mode -- 'cause we caught him stepping out of a Jewish human rights center ... and yeah, we had questions.
Take a look ... Ye was leaving the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Beverly Hills Monday night ... but when we tried to get a word on what went down inside, he clammed up completely.
No answers, no comments -- just a straight walk to the car ... though it’s pretty clear he’s doing some long-overdue homework after all the antisemitic rhetoric he’s pushed.
And honestly, he might not have much choice -- his Marseille concert just got pushed "until further notice" ... which came after the UK banned him from entering the country right after he was dropped from the Wireless Festival.
So yeah, despite Ye already publicly apologizing ... the fallout’s still very real!