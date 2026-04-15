Kanye West Postpones Concert in France Amid Nazi Backlash

Kanye West just buckled under pressure from France, shelving his upcoming concert in the Europeon country over his past antisemitic remarks.

Here's the deal ... the rapper was supposed to perform in the southern port city of Marseille in June, but the French interior minister was "highly determined" to block Kanye's concert because of his previous support of Nazis and Adolf Hitler, according to The Guardian.

In January, Kanye apologized for making those hurtful remarks, taking out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to address the issue.

But Kanye is still feeling the negative effects of his ugly rhetoric, writing on X Tuesday night that he's postponing his Marseille gig after "much thought and consideration."

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In a second X post, Kanye said "it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends." He also said he's taking full responsibility and doesn't want his fans - who mean everything to him — to be put in the middle of this situation.

Ye's troubles don't stop there. Last week, London's Wireless Festival was canceled after Kanye — who was scheduled to headline the event -- was banned from entering the UK and we all know why, of course.

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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Kanye should never have been invited to the festival in the first place.