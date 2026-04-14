Kanye West Concert in France Could Be Axed Next After Rapper Shut Out of UK

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is facing more fallout overseas ... and this time, France could be next to shut the door on a show.

After already being blocked from entering the UK, Ye is now staring down a possible concert ban from French officials over his antisemitic remarks. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez is reportedly exploring legal avenues to stop the rapper from performing at a planned June show in Marseille, according to AFP.

Local leaders aren’t holding back, either ...

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan made his stance crystal clear in a fiery post on X on March 4, writing he refuses to let the city become a platform for “hatred and unapologetic Nazism” -- adding West is “not welcome” at the venue.

Meanwhile, the drama is already playing out across the Channel.

The UK government last week barred West from entering the country ahead of his planned headliner slot at Wireless Festival in London this summer. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the rapper “should never have been invited” ... several sponsors, including Pepsi, pulled out, and the festival was ultimately scrapped.