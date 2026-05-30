Beyoncé Shows Up to Support Jay-Z at Philly Preview Show Event

Beyoncé turned heads in Philadelphia after showing up to support Jay-Z during a special preview event ahead of his highly anticipated performance at The Roots Picnic festival.

JAY-Z performing at a private session in Philly with Beyoncé watching from the side!



Bey is all of us when “U Don’t Know” come on 🔥🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/K4n1nKjNKR @TheRocSupremacy

Before the rapper's official festival performance, Jay-Z gave a select crowd an early look at what he’s preparing, previewing portions of the show during an intimate Philadelphia stop ... but while the focus was on the music, it didn’t take long for attention to shift when Beyoncé was spotted in attendance, quietly supporting her husband from the crowd.

Jay-Z is set to headline Saturday night at the annual festival, where he’ll be celebrating a major career milestone -- marking 30 years in hip hop -- with a performance expected to span his decades-long catalog, from early classics to more recent hits.

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Beyoncé seemingly kept a low profile but was clearly engaged throughout the preview, drawing immediate buzz among fans who noticed her presence. Even without stepping into the spotlight, her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, adding a surprise layer of star power to the already exclusive event.

Jay-Z’s upcoming Roots Picnic performance is expected to serve as a major celebration of his three-decade run in music, with speculation that the set could feature special arrangements, guest appearances, and nods to key moments throughout his career.