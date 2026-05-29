Megan Thee Stallion Wears Psychedelic Swimsuit During Miami Swim Week

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" began by baring it all in a tiny one-piece bikini and tight ponytail.

The rapper and actress showed off her revenge bod on a Miami Swim Week runway on Thursday ... wearing a trippy black-and-white swimsuit that made her look like a character from '60s Star Trek.

MTS took a few extra seconds to show off at the end of the runway ... dancing for the cameras while the other models hurried out to shake it alongside her.

This is Megan's first big public appearance since she left her Broadway run of "Moulin Rouge" early ... a controversial decision she made in light of her acrimonious split with Klay Thompson.

Remember, Megan told us back in April, via her rep ... "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Play video content Video: Megan Thee Stallion Tear Up in her Broadway Show After Klay Thompson Breakup Christian Martinez via Storyful

She broke down during a performance of "Moulin Rouge" shortly after announcing the split.