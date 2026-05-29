Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Son Cheer On Her Daughter Emme at High School Graduation

Jennifer Lopez is learning kids grow up so fast ... her child Emme Muñiz just graduated high school ... and we've got pics from the ceremony.

Emme walked across the stage in a cap, gown and lei ... accepting her diploma as J Lo stood nearby rocking glamorous sunglasses and an elegant outfit ... and beaming with pride.

18-year-old Emme has a twin, Max Muñiz, but he went to a different school ... so this celebration was all about Emme ... and Max was there supporting his sibling.

Emme chatted with Samuel Affleck at the graduation ... Max and Emme became close with Ben Affleck's son during their parents' brief marriage.

J Lo recently opened up about Max and Emme's plans for the future ... revealing they're both headed off to different colleges.

No word on where Emme and Max are continuing their educations ... but J Lo says she plans to send her kids off to school with a ton of stuff ... in hopes they'll realize how small dorm rooms are and come back home. Smart move from the pop star!!!