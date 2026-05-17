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Stars Celebrate Graduation Season 2026, Flaunt Diplomas

Graduation 2026 See the Academic A-Listers!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs During Graduation Season -- Congrats Grads!
Launch Gallery
Congrats Grads! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

It's that time of year ... when Hollywood's rich and famous add a little pomp and circumstance into the mix.

So many celebs have something to celebrate during graduation season -- whether that's honorary diplomas, their kids finishing school, or earning their own degrees.

Stars like PinkPantheress, Hilary Duff and Salma Hayek are all part of the academic A-listers club. Cue up "Graduation (Friends Forever)" by Vitamin C and check out our gallery to see who else made the grade!

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