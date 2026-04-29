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Bianca Censori Trades in Skimpy Outfits for Brainy Attire at Columbia University

Bianca Censori I'm Going Ivy League ... For A Day!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Bianca Censori Trades in Skimpy Outfits for Brainy Attire at Columbia University
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Bianca Censori has traded in her half-naked modeling look for more conservative attire so she can attend an Ivy League school ... at least for one day!

TMZ obtained exclusive footage of Kanye West's better half rolling up to Columbia University in NYC Tuesday, hopping out of her black SUV while covered from head to toe in ... wait for it ... clothes!

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Now that's unusual for Bianca, given her penchant for wearing skimpy outfits -- or nearly nothing at all -- around the globe.

masters of architecture bianca censori event

And get this ... Bianca swooped in to Columbia to serve as a guest critic for an event called "Master of Architecture, Advanced Studio IV Final Reviews."

Bianca and other critics were tasked with reviewing student submissions at the college's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation.

As you know, Bianca is an artist and architectural designer herself ... not just a sexy bombshell married to Ye.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
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Bianca Censori Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Speaking of Ye, the rapper was nowhere in sight, but it didn't seem to bother Bianca at all. She was too busy reviewing these students' best work.

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