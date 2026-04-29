Play video content Video: Bianca Censori Trades in Skimpy Outfits for Brainy Attire at Columbia University LS

Bianca Censori has traded in her half-naked modeling look for more conservative attire so she can attend an Ivy League school ... at least for one day!

TMZ obtained exclusive footage of Kanye West's better half rolling up to Columbia University in NYC Tuesday, hopping out of her black SUV while covered from head to toe in ... wait for it ... clothes!

Now that's unusual for Bianca, given her penchant for wearing skimpy outfits -- or nearly nothing at all -- around the globe.

And get this ... Bianca swooped in to Columbia to serve as a guest critic for an event called "Master of Architecture, Advanced Studio IV Final Reviews."

Ye’s wife Bianca Censori was a guest critic at Columbia University’s School of Architecture today.



She reviewed students finals. For those who don’t know, she is an established architect. pic.twitter.com/Lsk4N3aY3b @Yeeezyrih

Bianca and other critics were tasked with reviewing student submissions at the college's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation.

As you know, Bianca is an artist and architectural designer herself ... not just a sexy bombshell married to Ye.