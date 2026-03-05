Bianca Censori Arrives at Court for Kanye West's Case Fully Covered Up, on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Bianca Censori may be fine baring her body on the streets of Los Angeles ... but, she also respects the authority of the criminal justice system -- covering up for Kanye West's court date.

The wife of Ye pulled up to a Downtown Los Angeles courthouse Thursday in a tight black dress and tall high heels.

While the dress hugged her curves as she climbed the stairs to the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Bianca's obviously wearing a lot more clothing here that usual ... after all, she's covering up all her private areas -- which is a far cry from a normal Censori ensemble.

BC didn't speak to reporters before her man's courtroom appearance, which revolves around Ye's former Malibu home.

Remember ... a man named Tony Saxon is suing Kanye, accusing him of being forced to work 16-hour days while overseeing the remodel of the home the star had gutted.

Saxon has accused West of firing him after he expressed safety concerns about the project ... and last month Bianca was called to testify in the case.