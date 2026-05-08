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Kendrick Lamar Reunites With Seventh-Grade Teacher, On Video

Kendrick Lamar Full-Circle Hug With 7th Grade Teacher!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Need a timeline cleanse? Kendrick Lamar just reunited with his seventh-grade teacher in a clip guaranteed to hit you right in the feelings!

Check out the video -- Kendrick pulled up to his alma mater, Centennial High School in L.A. on Friday, where he shared a super sweet embrace with his former teacher ... who proudly told him how happy she was to see everything he’s accomplished.

Kendrick took his time chatting with her, listening closely as she explained her daughter actually convinced her to come to the event after hearing Kendrick would be there.

Kendrick Lamar's Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Kendrick Lamar's Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

The whole thing was giving major full-circle energy -- one of the biggest stars on the planet taking it all the way back to the people who helped shape him before the fame, Grammys, and sold-out stadiums.

Kendrick attended alongside fellow Compton legends Dr. Dre, will.i.am, and other alumni for a celebration unveiling the school’s reimagined campus -- part of its first major construction project in 70 years.

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