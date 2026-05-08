Kendrick Lamar Reunites With Seventh-Grade Teacher, On Video

Need a timeline cleanse? Kendrick Lamar just reunited with his seventh-grade teacher in a clip guaranteed to hit you right in the feelings!

Kendrick Lamar reunited with his 7th grade Science teacher after she was told by her daughter to 'just show up, he will recognize you.'



Kendrick shared a hug and told her, "I'll never forget you." pic.twitter.com/svQneNZxvy @PopBase

Check out the video -- Kendrick pulled up to his alma mater, Centennial High School in L.A. on Friday, where he shared a super sweet embrace with his former teacher ... who proudly told him how happy she was to see everything he’s accomplished.

Kendrick took his time chatting with her, listening closely as she explained her daughter actually convinced her to come to the event after hearing Kendrick would be there.

The whole thing was giving major full-circle energy -- one of the biggest stars on the planet taking it all the way back to the people who helped shape him before the fame, Grammys, and sold-out stadiums.