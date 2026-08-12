NBA YoungBoy's Mom Roasts Him After He Suggests He Won't Speak to Her Again

Play video content Video: NBA YoungBoy's Mom goes off Instagram/@gaulden.sheronda

NBA YoungBoy's mom just went scorched earth after her son said in a recent interview he likely won't speak to her again ... ripping his skills, or lack thereof, as a father.

Here's the deal -- the rapper appeared on "Open Thoughts" Tuesday and said his mom was a source of his previous anger. He then went on to suggest they'd never talk again ... though he said he loves her from afar.

Play video content Video: NBA YoungBoy Addresses Beef With Mom Open Thoughts

This set his mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, off ... and she took to Instagram to claim he's an absent father who doesn't speak to his own kids.

She also claimed to be present for his "Open Thoughts" interview, but then backtracked when she realized she was thinking of a different interview.

Youngboy's mom also posted a note on her IG Story ... warning him to keep her name out of his mouth.

Sheronda and Youngboy's relationship has not always been estranged ... she defended him during his drama with Kodak Black years back when Kodak accused Youngboy of "snitching" on Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather -- Floyd Mayweather's daughter and YoungBoy's then-girlfriend -- when Yaya was arrested in 2020 after allegedly stabbing one of YoungBoy's baby mamas.