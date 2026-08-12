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NBA YoungBoy's Mom Roasts Him After He Suggests He Won't Speak to Her Again

NBA YoungBoy Mom Says He's A Deadbeat Dad!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
081226 YB momma KAL
ALWAYS TALKIN' BAD ON ME!!!
Video: NBA YoungBoy's Mom goes off
Instagram/@gaulden.sheronda

NBA YoungBoy's mom just went scorched earth after her son said in a recent interview he likely won't speak to her again ... ripping his skills, or lack thereof, as a father.

Here's the deal -- the rapper appeared on "Open Thoughts" Tuesday and said his mom was a source of his previous anger. He then went on to suggest they'd never talk again ... though he said he loves her from afar.

081226 YB KAL
ROCKY RELATIONSHIP
Video: NBA YoungBoy Addresses Beef With Mom
Open Thoughts

This set his mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, off ... and she took to Instagram to claim he's an absent father who doesn't speak to his own kids.

She also claimed to be present for his "Open Thoughts" interview, but then backtracked when she realized she was thinking of a different interview.

Sherhonda Gaulden nba youngboy insta 1

Youngboy's mom also posted a note on her IG Story ... warning him to keep her name out of his mouth.

Sheronda and Youngboy's relationship has not always been estranged ... she defended him during his drama with Kodak Black years back when Kodak accused Youngboy of "snitching" on Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather -- Floyd Mayweather's daughter and YoungBoy's then-girlfriend -- when Yaya was arrested in 2020 after allegedly stabbing one of YoungBoy's baby mamas.

NBA Youngboy Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
NBA Youngboy Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

But it looks like Youngboy and his mom are not in the best place right now ... despite him still saying he's got love for her.

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