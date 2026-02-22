NBA Youngboy Announces Birth of His 13th Child, 3rd With Wife Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy and his wife Jazlyn Mychelle have just welcomed their third child ... the "Bandit" rapper's 13th!

NBA took to Instagram to make the happy announcement Sunday, posting a video on his story.

He could be heard in the background saying, "My gangsta had her baby!"

He then asked her, "How do you feel?"

"Relieved," Jazlyn said.

The new addition -- a baby girl -- joins the son and daughter NBA and Jazlyn already have, as well as NBA's 10 other children from previous relationships.