NBA YoungBoy's Mom Goes Scorched Earth on NLE The Great After Rap Diss

With The Nerve To Diss My Son?!?

The Artist Formerly Known as NLE Choppa just unleashed an explosive diss aimed at NBA YoungBoy in the vein of Tupac Shakur ... but YB's mother thinks his Memphis rival needs to worry about other things -- like coming out the closet!!!

NLE is currently ongoing a rebrand as NLE The Great, and he hammered home his new existence with his new single "KO" ... a visual where NLE transforms into both Michael Jackson and 2Pac, while spoofing YoungBoy as a crackhead who's leading his young fans down a dark path.

Sherhonda Gaulden, YB's mom, devoted plenty of time to ripping NLE on IG ... accusing him of homosexual activity.

Also, from a physical aesthetic, Sheronda thinks NLE's head looks just like an unprotected penis!!!

YoungBoy has yet to respond, but fans think NLE may have committed career suicide going at the reigning rap king.