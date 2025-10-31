Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Goes Scorched Earth on NLE The Great After Rap Diss

NBA YoungBoy's Mom NLE Choppa's Dancing Like a Ballerina 🌈 With The Nerve To Diss My Son?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
103125_sherhonda_gaulden_kal
DO BETTER!!!
Instagram/@gaulden.sherhonda

The Artist Formerly Known as NLE Choppa just unleashed an explosive diss aimed at NBA YoungBoy in the vein of Tupac Shakur ... but YB's mother thinks his Memphis rival needs to worry about other things -- like coming out the closet!!!

NLE is currently ongoing a rebrand as NLE The Great, and he hammered home his new existence with his new single "KO" ... a visual where NLE transforms into both Michael Jackson and 2Pac, while spoofing YoungBoy as a crackhead who's leading his young fans down a dark path.

Sherhonda NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy insta sub
Instagram / @gaulden.sherhonda

Sherhonda Gaulden, YB's mom, devoted plenty of time to ripping NLE on IG ... accusing him of homosexual activity.

Also, from a physical aesthetic, Sheronda thinks NLE's head looks just like an unprotected penis!!!

nle choppa and nba youngboy x 1

YoungBoy has yet to respond, but fans think NLE may have committed career suicide going at the reigning rap king.

NLE The Great is going against all odds!!!

Related articles