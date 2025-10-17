NLE Choppa Suspects Jonathan Majors Got Petty Over Past Meagan Good Comments

Play video content TMZ.com

NLE Choppa and Jonathan Majors recently had an awkward moment on Kirk Franklin's podcast, which was supposed to be a safe space for religious expression ... but the "Shotta Flow" rap star suspects the clash is courtesy of his past shooting towards Meagan Good!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up Choppa at LAX this week and breaks down his unceremonious encounter on "Den Of Kings," where Majors instructed the 22-year-old to re-read his Bible after he questioned the Holy Trinity of God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.

NLE is still questioning the theological theory, but tells us he feels John came into the sit-down -- which also featured KevOnStage -- with his own animosity, in defense of his woman.

Remember, we asked Meagan about NLE's advances at the time, which happened before her marriage ... but she still lovingly brushed off NLE for being a "baby."

Nonetheless, NLE says there were still several moments he felt the tension between Majors through forced commentary about Meagan.

He even got the feeling the "Ant-Man" actor was even taunting him a bit, on the nana-nana boo-boo tip.

NLE says the disrespect peaked when Majors would wave him off without making eye contact and refer to him as "the young brother," while he acknowledged KevOnStage by name and had the courtesy to look him in the face.