Meagan Good Says NLE Choppa Is Sweet But 'Too Young' to Date

But Too Young For My Taste!!!

Meagan Good is extremely flattered NLE Choppa desires her heart ... which is why she's spurning his advances with the softest touch!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Meagan at the Grove in L.A. following the embarrassingly viral moment of her hanging up on NLE ... who'd made an impromptu phone call to her while on "The Jason Lee Show."

NLE was the butt of jokes for weeks as social media trolls accused the Memphis rapper of simping for Meagan, but she tells us that's not what really happened.

Storyline is one big 'ol game of telephone!!!

Meagan clarifies she did not intentionally dial tone NLE -- her mother had called and their call got disconnected. But, here's what ya didn't know ... Meagan says she eventually called him back and they talked!!!

Despite his noble advances, Meagan says there will be no first date with NLE as he's a tad too young for her