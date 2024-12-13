Trae Tha Truth Releases Song Dedicated to Missing Daughter, Search Spreads Across U.S.

Trae Tha Truth used the recording studio this week to vent frustrations over the exhausting search for his missing child ... and we're hearing the hunt to find her has intensified!!!

On Friday, Trae released his newest track, "Letter to Truth Pt. 2," a musical apology and plea to his 6-year-old daughter Truth, who he last saw when he dropped her off with her mother back in August.

Play video content TMZ.com

Trae has full custody of the child and told us this week in L.A. that he's not resting until she's back in his care. Truth's mother's whereabouts are currently unknown but she was spotted in the Los Angeles area several weeks ago.

You can hear the pain in his voice on the new track as he shouts out the laundry list of people helping him look for Truth, and prayers for her safety. He's asking anyone with info to call 911 and/or the 1-877-972-2634 hotline.