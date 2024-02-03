Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Trae Tha Truth Says His New Movie 'Sole' Impressed Martin Lawrence, Execs

Trae Tha Truth My New Movie's Like H-Town's 'Friday' ... Martin Lawrence Loves It!!!

2/3/2024 12:05 AM PT
NEW THINGS COMING
TMZ.com

Trae Tha Truth's decision to launch his first feature film on Tubi is paying off -- he's already plotting a sequel after earning the praise of some high-level peers!!!

TMZ Hip Hop sat down with the Houston rapper fresh off the movie, "Sole" dropping on the free streaming service -- it's a modern hood comedy set in his hometown he says is getting compared to Ice Cube's cult classic chuckler, "Friday."

Trae's real-life friends and fam fill out the cast, and he stars as "Eddie" ... a local sneaker boutique owner who gets involved with neighborhood thugs over some money they assume he stole -- and, as they say, hilarity ensues!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Trae tells us he knew Tubi's known to make low-budget films, but says it's also home to legit cinematic art ... and he wanted to contribute to that quality.

Martin Lawrence Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Martin Lawrence: Comedic Genius Launch Gallery
Getty

He says the streamer's execs were floored by the reception "Sole" is already getting -- and Martin Lawrence even gave him a ringing endorsement after seeing the film!!!

Such a glowing cosign would make anyone dive headfirst into acting and Trae's already 2 steps ahead -- next up is a full-length film of his animated ABN series, and a flick called "Space Trap" ... both are heading straight to Tubi.

Don't worry, Trae's not abandoning music -- he's just diversifying his portfolio!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later