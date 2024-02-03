Trae Tha Truth Says His New Movie 'Sole' Impressed Martin Lawrence, Execs

Play video content TMZ.com

Trae Tha Truth's decision to launch his first feature film on Tubi is paying off -- he's already plotting a sequel after earning the praise of some high-level peers!!!

TMZ Hip Hop sat down with the Houston rapper fresh off the movie, "Sole" dropping on the free streaming service -- it's a modern hood comedy set in his hometown he says is getting compared to Ice Cube's cult classic chuckler, "Friday."

Trae's real-life friends and fam fill out the cast, and he stars as "Eddie" ... a local sneaker boutique owner who gets involved with neighborhood thugs over some money they assume he stole -- and, as they say, hilarity ensues!

Trae tells us he knew Tubi's known to make low-budget films, but says it's also home to legit cinematic art ... and he wanted to contribute to that quality.

He says the streamer's execs were floored by the reception "Sole" is already getting -- and Martin Lawrence even gave him a ringing endorsement after seeing the film!!!

Such a glowing cosign would make anyone dive headfirst into acting and Trae's already 2 steps ahead -- next up is a full-length film of his animated ABN series, and a flick called "Space Trap" ... both are heading straight to Tubi.