Trae Tha Truth Upgrades Home of Woman Arrested for $77 Trash Bill

Trae Tha Truth fell out of the sky with angel wings ... at least, that's how Alabama resident Martha Menefield sees things.

You might recall, Martha's the 82-year-old who was hauled off to jail right before Christmas for failing to pay a $77 trash bill ... but Trae just poured thousands of dollars in upgrades into the very spot where she was arrested, turning it into her dream home!

Trae tells TMZ Hip Hop the absurdity of the "crime" sparked a friendship with Martha, and after spending time at her Alabama home, he realized she needed assistance.

He then teamed up with BEL Furniture in Valley, Alabama for $15k worth of items ... including a full couch with multiple recliners, a queen bed and new dressers.

They also fully refurnished her living room, dining room and bedroom, but still have to solve the problem of her lack of central heat and AC.

Trae tells us the work is far from done ... he's currently looking for a team to fix the foundation in Martha's home to prevent flooding, and working to secure her a car, as she doesn't have any transportation at the moment.