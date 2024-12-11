Roger Goodell, NFL Standing By Jay-Z Amid Rape Lawsuit

The NFL is standing firm in Jay-Z's corner after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a new lawsuit ... with commissioner Roger Goodell telling reporters the rap mogul's status with the league remains unchanged.

Commish relayed the non-update during a press conference for the upcoming slate of Christmas Day games on Netflix ... and in his response, it's clear the Shield believes Hov's adamant denial of the allegations.

"We are aware of the allegations and Jay-Z's really strong response to that," Goodell said minutes ago.

"From our standpoint, our relationship's not changing with [Roc Nation,] including our preparations for the next Super Bowl."

Jay-Z has a strong relationship with the league -- not only does his Roc Nation help organize the Super Bowl Halftime Show every year, it also works with the NFL on social justice initiatives.

Goodell went on to say RN has been a great partner for the NFL ... and the collab continues to grow by the day.