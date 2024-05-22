Roger Goodell On Harrison Butker's Speech, 'We Treasure' Diversity Of Opinions

Play video content

Roger Goodell just addressed Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech ... and he didn't take a stance on it one way or the other, opting instead to simply praise the NFL's "diversity of opinions."

The Chiefs kicker's polarizing Benedictine College talk came up at the end of Goodell's chat with media members on Wednesday at the Spring League Meeting in Nashville ... when a reporter wondered if the NFL's commissioner had further thoughts on the matter.

Play video content 5/11/24 Benedictine College

Many, of course, had hoped Goodell would admonish Butker -- after critics called the KC star's words anti-gay and misogynistic.

But, Goodell kept things short and sweet with his answer ... replying only, "We have over 3,000 players. We have executives around the league. They have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. I think that's something that we treasure and that's part of, I think, ultimately, what makes us as a society better."

He then stated the league isn't "going to go much beyond" a statement that NFL Chief Diversity Officer Jonathan Beane issued last week ... which said, "[Butker's] views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."