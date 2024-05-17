KC Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Says She Respects Harrison Butker, His Faith

Play video content FOX NEWS

If you're waiting on Harrison Butker to get cut, don't hold your breath ... especially not after a member of the Hunt family just went to bat for the kicker in a big way.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of owner Clark Hunt, and granddaughter of team founder Lamar Hunt, appeared on FOX News Friday morning from outside a church in Dallas, where she was asked for a "reaction from the Hunt family regarding the kicker, Harrison Butker."

"I can only speak from my own experience, which is I had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up," Gracie said, referencing her stay-at-home mom.

"And I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision but for me in my life, I know it was really formative in my shaping me and my siblings to be who we are."

FOX's Steve Doocy followed up ... "So you understand what he was talking about?"

Gracie responded ... "For sure, and I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field."

Of course, many don't share Hunt's perspective. He's been accused of playing up sexist and outdated gender roles, being anti-LGBTQ+, and politically divisive, among other criticisms.

Although the Chiefs' heiress doesn't necessarily speak for the organization, Gracie's comments are the first from a Hunt family member since Butker delivered the controversial commencement address at Benedictine College in Kansas on Saturday (May 11).