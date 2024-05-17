Harrison Butker Jersey Sales Spike After Controversial Commencement Speech

The controversial commencement speech Harrison Butker gave over the weekend has apparently made him one of the most popular players in the NFL ... as his jersey sales have exploded in the days following the polarizing talk.

According to NFL.com, Butker's red Chiefs No. 7 uni is now amongst the league's "Top Sellers" -- right up there with C.J. Stroud, Saquon Barkley and Caleb Williams.

In fact, the league's website appeared to indicate that Butker's threads are an even bigger seller than those belonging to his star teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

It's surprising to say the least, considering the backlash Butker received after his 20-minute chat with graduates at Benedictine College on Saturday went viral.

Many criticized the Kansas City kicker for his words, calling them misogynistic, anti-gay and offensive. Even the Swifties rushed to blast him ... after he used a Taylor Swift lyric to emphasize one of his points.

However, there have been many who have come to his defense in the wake of it all too. Whoopi Goldberg said on Thursday's "The View" that while she doesn't agree with his stances, he had a right to speak his views. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, added in an interview with FOX News on Friday she respected his faith and his willingness to talk openly about it.

Currently, there are two separate petitions floating around -- with one demanding he be released from the Chiefs, and the other hoping he stays and gets a promotion.